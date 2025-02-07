How to Watch the NBA Today, February 8 Published 5:31 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

On a Saturday NBA menu that features 11 competitive contests, the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Memphis Grizzlies is one to watch in particular.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about Saturday’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 8

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SCHN and KFAA

SCHN and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: FDSFL and FDSSW

FDSFL and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSOK

FDSSE and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and ALT

AZFamily and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE

NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports, and WVUE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSC

KJZZ and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

