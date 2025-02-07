Hawks vs. Magic Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20 Published 5:38 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (25-28) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL

FDSSE and FDSFL Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Magic 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Magic 116.1 Points Avg. 103.8 119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 105.6 46.1% Field Goal % 43.8% 34.6% Three Point % 30.3%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.

Jalen Johnson is responsible for 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.

Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Onyeka Okongwu collects 0.8 blocks an outing.

Magic’s Top Players

Franz Wagner’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 24.8 points per game and 5.1 assists per game to go with 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Goga Bitadze has per-game averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds this season.

Jalen Suggs hits 2.2 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 1.5 steals and Bitadze’s 1.6 blocks per game are key to the Magic’s defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/5 Spurs L 126-125 Home +4.5 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home – 2/23 Pistons – Home – 2/24 Heat – Home – 2/26 Heat – Away – 2/28 Thunder – Home – 3/3 Grizzlies – Away –

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 2/5 Kings W 130-111 Away +4.5 2/6 Nuggets L 112-90 Away +5.5 2/8 Spurs – Home – 2/10 Hawks – Home – 2/12 Hornets – Home – 2/20 Hawks – Away – 2/21 Grizzlies – Home – 2/23 Wizards – Home – 2/25 Cavaliers – Home – 2/27 Warriors – Home – 3/2 Raptors – Home –

