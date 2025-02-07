Hawks vs. Magic Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20

Published 5:38 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Hawks vs. Magic Tickets Available – Thursday, Feb. 20

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Orlando Magic (25-28) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSFL
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Favorite:

Hawks vs. Magic 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Magic
116.1 Points Avg. 103.8
119.2 Points Allowed Avg. 105.6
46.1% Field Goal % 43.8%
34.6% Three Point % 30.3%

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.5 assists per game for the Hawks.
  • Jalen Johnson is responsible for 18.9 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
  • Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.
  • Dyson Daniels averages three steals per game. Onyeka Okongwu collects 0.8 blocks an outing.

Magic’s Top Players

  • Franz Wagner’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 24.8 points per game and 5.1 assists per game to go with 5.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Goga Bitadze has per-game averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds this season.
  • Jalen Suggs hits 2.2 threes per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 1.5 steals and Bitadze’s 1.6 blocks per game are key to the Magic’s defensive effort.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/5 Spurs L 126-125 Home +4.5
2/7 Bucks Home
2/8 Wizards Away
2/10 Magic Away
2/12 Knicks Away
2/20 Magic Home
2/23 Pistons Home
2/24 Heat Home
2/26 Heat Away
2/28 Thunder Home
3/3 Grizzlies Away

Magic Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
2/5 Kings W 130-111 Away +4.5
2/6 Nuggets L 112-90 Away +5.5
2/8 Spurs Home
2/10 Hawks Home
2/12 Hornets Home
2/20 Hawks Away
2/21 Grizzlies Home
2/23 Wizards Home
2/25 Cavaliers Home
2/27 Warriors Home
3/2 Raptors Home

