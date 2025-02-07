Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 52 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 18:47 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 32 games, and has 51 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 11 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).
- In 52 games played this season, he has put up 51 points, with 15 multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|51
|Points
|2
|19
|Goals
|2
|32
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: