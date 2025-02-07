Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Friday at 8:30 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 52 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus rating of -12, and is averaging 18:47 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 32 games, and has 51 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 11 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 22 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 51 opportunities).

In 52 games played this season, he has put up 51 points, with 15 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 51 Points 2 19 Goals 2 32 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: