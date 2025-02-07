February 8 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Friday, February 7, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule today, the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings hit the ice at Little Caesars Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is available here.

How to Watch February 8 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Montreal Canadiens 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Carolina Hurricanes 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings 1 p.m. ET ABC Fubo Vegas Golden Knights @ Boston Bruins 3:30 p.m. ET ABC Fubo New York Rangers @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vancouver Canucks 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Chicago Blackhawks @ St. Louis Blues 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Calgary Flames 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ San Jose Sharks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

