February 7 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Friday, February 7, 2025
The games in a Friday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Islanders squaring off against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre.
We have what you need regarding how to watch Friday’s NHL action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch February 7 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|NHL Network
|Fubo
|New York Islanders @ Winnipeg Jets
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Nashville Predators @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Dallas Stars @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
