College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 8
Published 9:47 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
The SEC basketball slate on Saturday is not one to miss. The contests include the Florida Gators playing the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena, and there are picks against the spread available in this article.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Kentucky -11.5 vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 12.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -11.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Oklahoma +5.5 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Tennessee -5.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Texas +2.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -2.5
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Texas A&M +4.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 1.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -4.5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Florida +9.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn -9.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Georgia -1.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 2.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia -1.5
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Ole Miss -5.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 6.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ole Miss -5.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Arkansas +6.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 6.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -6.5
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.