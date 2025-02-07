Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on February 7 Published 5:55 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Roman Josi and Ryan Donato are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators meet the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday, February 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, February 7

Friday, February 7 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-202)

Predators (-202) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 52 19 32 51 Jonathan Marchessault 52 16 24 40 Roman Josi 48 9 27 36 Steven Stamkos 52 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 49 14 16 30 Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Connor Bedard 53 15 31 46 Teuvo Teravainen 53 11 25 36 Ryan Donato 51 16 16 32 Tyler Bertuzzi 53 17 11 28 Seth Jones 36 5 19 24

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.6 average goals per game add up to 135 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has given up 169 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in NHL action.

The Predators are ranked 16th in the league with a 21.48% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Blackhawks have scored 137 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

Chicago has conceded 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th.

The Blackhawks have the league’s ninth-best power-play conversion rate of 23.81%.

