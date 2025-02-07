Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7

Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 21:22 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
  • Through 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
  • The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
52 Games 2
18 Points 1
5 Goals 1
13 Assists 0

