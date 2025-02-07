Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7
Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 21:22 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).
- Through 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league play.
- The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|52
|Games
|2
|18
|Points
|1
|5
|Goals
|1
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: