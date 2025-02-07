Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – February 7 Published 5:37 am Friday, February 7, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fancy a bet on Skjei? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus rating is -7, in 21:22 per game on the ice.

Skjei has 18 points overall, with at least one point in 13 different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and four assists.

Skjei averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 41 opportunities).

Through 52 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are giving up 182 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in league play.

The team’s -45 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 52 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

