Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, February 8
Published 9:17 pm Friday, February 7, 2025
Saturday’s college basketball slate has lots in store. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns squaring off against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Louisiana +1.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Louisiana by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Illinois (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: TCU +15.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Robert Morris +2.5 vs. Northern Kentucky
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Northern Kentucky Norse
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Robert Morris by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northern Kentucky (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FDS-OH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Pacific +25.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Gonzaga Bulldogs at Pacific Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 21.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-25.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Old Dominion +3.5 vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Old Dominion by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Eastern Michigan (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: San Diego State +1.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Colorado State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Dartmouth -1.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Dartmouth by 4.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Dartmouth (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Baptist +5.5 vs. Grand Canyon
- Matchup: Grand Canyon Antelopes at Cal Baptist Lancers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Grand Canyon by 2.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Grand Canyon (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Troy +1.5 vs. Miami (OH)
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at Miami (OH) RedHawks
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Troy by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (OH) (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +4.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 8
- Computer Projection: Ohio by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.