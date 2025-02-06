Wynn pours in 33 as HHS holds off late run to win at Pineville Published 9:11 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Making the final trip to Pineville of their high school careers on Thursday, Harlan seniors Peyshaunce Wynn and Kylie Noe made sure they didn’t leave with a loss.

Pineville took its first lead since the first quarter when junior center Rachel Howard sparked a 10-2 run that put the Lady Lions up 45-43 with 5:32 left after a basket by Ava Arnett. Wynn and Noe took over from there, combining for all of their team’s points in a 14-4 to close the game and give Harlan a 57-49 victory.

Wynn, who finished with 33 points, hit two straight 3-pointers to put the Lady Dragons back on top. After Howard cut the deficit to three with two free throws at the 2:07 mark, Noe drove through the Pineville press on two straight possessions for baskets.

Noe finished with 14 points as the Lady Dragons improved to 14-11 on the season.

Howard led the 9-13 Lady Lions with 26 points. Arnett scored 10.

The Harlan offense struggled early before Wynn heated up with four treys as the Lady Dragons took a 19-16 lead. Noe, Wynn and Cheyenne Rhymer had baskets in the second quarter as the lead grew to 30-23 by halftime.

Pineville started to have more success in the third quarter in getting the ball to Howard and cut the deficit to 38-34 going into the final period. Howard had three more baskets early in the fourth quarter as Pineville took a brief lead.

Harlan will play Owsley County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Clay County in the Donnie Gray Shootout. Pineville plays host to Madison Southern on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

———

Harlan (57) — Peyshaunce Wynn 3, Cheyenne Rhymer 6, Aymanni Wynn 33, Kylie Noe 14, Abbi Fields 1.

Pineville (49) — Ava Arnett 10, Clara Strange 4, Rachel Johnson 5, Kamryn Biliter 4, Rachel Howard 26.

Harlan 19 11 8 19 — 57

Pineville 16 7 11 15 — 49