Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – February 7

Published 11:24 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live - February 7

The Nashville Predators (18-27-7) and the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) meet in Chicago, Illinois on February 7, 2025 at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th and the Blackhawks 15th in the Western Conference.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Filip Forsberg 52 19 32 51 75 29
F Jonathan Marchessault 52 16 24 40 59 6
D Roman Josi 48 9 27 36 72 23
F Steven Stamkos 52 17 15 32 31 11
F Ryan O’Reilly 49 14 16 30 39 19

Predators Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.6 (30th)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.25 (25th)
  • Shots: 30.1 (5th)
  • Shots Allowed: 29.3 (23rd)
  • Power Play %: 21.48 (16th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 82.17 (8th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

  • February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 27 vs. Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Blackhawks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways
F Connor Bedard 53 15 31 46 52 16
F Teuvo Teravainen 53 11 25 36 45 11
F Ryan Donato 51 16 16 32 20 15
F Tyler Bertuzzi 53 17 11 28 33 15
D Seth Jones 36 5 19 24 44 15

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed NHL gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Blackhawks Stat Rankings

  • Goals: 2.58 (31st)
  • Goals Allowed: 3.43 (30th)
  • Shots: 24.7 (32nd)
  • Shots Allowed: 31.6 (30th)
  • Power Play %: 23.81 (9th)
  • Penalty Kill %: 81.41 (11th)

Blackhawks’ Upcoming Schedule

  • February 7 vs. Predators: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 8 at Blues: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
  • February 22 at Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 23 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 25 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • February 27 at Golden Knights: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 1 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 3 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 5 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 7 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 8 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 10 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 13 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 15 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 18 vs. Kraken: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 20 vs. Kings: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 22 at Blues: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 23 vs. Flyers: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+
  • March 26 vs. Devils: 7:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max)
  • March 28 vs. Golden Knights: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at StubHub.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 7

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 7

How to Watch UConn vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - February 6

How to Watch UConn vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 6

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 6

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

Print Article

SportsPlus