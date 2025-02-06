UConn vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 6 Published 10:56 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday’s contest between the No. 5 UConn Huskies (21-2) and No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The over/under has been set at 152.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UConn vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: UConn -7.5

UConn -7.5 Point total: 152.5

Place your bets on any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

UConn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

UConn 76, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+7.5)

Tennessee (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)

UConn has a 10-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Tennessee, who is 7-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 10-9-0 and the Volunteers are 4-8-0. The teams score an average of 172.2 points per game, 19.7 more points than this matchup’s total. UConn is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its past 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Bet on this or any women’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 81.1 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 52 per contest (second in college basketball). They have a +671 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.1 points per game.

UConn averages 32.7 rebounds per game (153rd in college basketball) while allowing 26.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

UConn hits 9 three-pointers per game (17th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents (6.7). It is shooting 37.9% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.3%.

The Huskies average 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in college basketball), and give up 68.1 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

UConn has committed 7.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (third in college basketball action) while forcing 17.3 (93rd in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +453 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.6 points per game. They’re putting up 91.1 points per game, second in college basketball, and are allowing 69.5 per contest to rank 295th in college basketball.

The 38.3 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 13th in college basketball, 7.5 more than the 30.8 its opponents record.

Tennessee makes 11 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.3% from deep (97th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.4%.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 8.2 per game, committing 13.9 (79th in college basketball) while its opponents average 22.1.

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: