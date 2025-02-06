Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report February 7
Published 6:39 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (23-28) have four players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bucks have only Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report for the matchup.
In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 126-125 loss to the Spurs. In the loss, Young led the Hawks with 32 points.
The Bucks’ last game on Wednesday ended in a 112-102 victory over the Hornets. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in the Bucks’ victory, leading the team.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Achilles
|23.2
|3.2
|11.5
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9.0
|1.2
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|PF
|Day-To-Day
|Calf
|31.8
|12.2
|5.9
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
