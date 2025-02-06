Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report February 7 Published 6:39 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (23-28) have four players on the injury report, including Trae Young, for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) at State Farm Arena on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 PM ET. The Bucks have only Giannis Antetokounmpo on the injury report for the matchup.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Hawks suffered a 126-125 loss to the Spurs. In the loss, Young led the Hawks with 32 points.

The Bucks’ last game on Wednesday ended in a 112-102 victory over the Hornets. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in the Bucks’ victory, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Trae Young PG Probable Achilles 23.2 3.2 11.5 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9.0 1.2

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Day-To-Day Calf 31.8 12.2 5.9

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

