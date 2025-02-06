Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – February 7

Published 10:41 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - February 7

The Nashville Predators’ (18-27-7) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Friday, February 7 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jason Dickinson C Day-To-Day Lower Body
Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee
Louis Crevier D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 135 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 169 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -34.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • The Blackhawks’ 137 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
  • Chicago’s total of 182 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -45, they are 31st in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-200) Blackhawks (+166) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Trae Young Injury Status - Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report February 7

Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report February 7

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - February 5

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 5

Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - February 3

Pistons vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 3

Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today - February 3

Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus