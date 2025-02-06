Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – February 7 Published 10:41 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ (18-27-7) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Friday, February 7 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Luke Evangelista RW Day-To-Day Lower Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jason Dickinson C Day-To-Day Lower Body Laurent Brossoit G Out Knee Louis Crevier D Out Undisclosed

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 135 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 169 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -34.

Blackhawks Season Insights

The Blackhawks’ 137 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.

Chicago’s total of 182 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.

With a goal differential of -45, they are 31st in the league.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-200) Blackhawks (+166) 6

