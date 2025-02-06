Predators vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today – February 7
Published 10:41 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
The Nashville Predators’ (18-27-7) injury report has four players listed as they ready for a Friday, February 7 matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (16-31-6) at United Center, with a start time of 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jason Dickinson
|C
|Day-To-Day
|Lower Body
|Laurent Brossoit
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Louis Crevier
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the NHL with 135 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Nashville ranks 23rd in goals against, allowing 169 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
- They have the league’s 30th-ranked goal differential at -34.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks’ 137 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago’s total of 182 goals given up (3.4 per game) ranks 28th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -45, they are 31st in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-200)
|Blackhawks (+166)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.