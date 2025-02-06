NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
The matchups in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Utah Jazz squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 7
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -11.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: 76ers -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -6.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
- Total: 209.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Thunder -18.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
