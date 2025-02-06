NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7

Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7

The matchups in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Utah Jazz squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Spread: Spurs -11.5
  • Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Spread: Cavaliers -16.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)
  • Total: 234.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Spread: 76ers -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)
  • Total: 223.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

  • Spread: Heat -6.5
  • Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points)
  • Total: 209.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Bucks -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
  • Total: 238.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Spread: Thunder -18.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points)
  • Total: 230.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

