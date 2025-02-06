NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 7 Published 10:31 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The matchups in a Friday NBA slate that shouldn’t be missed include the Utah Jazz squaring off against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Before today’s NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 7

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Spurs -11.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 2.3 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)

Over (223.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -16.5

Cavaliers -16.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.4 total projected points)

Over (231.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH

MNMT and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -1.5

76ers -1.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 5.8 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.1 total projected points)

Over (224.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET

ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Spread: Heat -6.5

Heat -6.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 2.7 points) Total: 209.5 points

209.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.7 total projected points)

Over (219.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks -5.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.5 total projected points)

Over (230.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Thunder -18.5

Thunder -18.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 19.7 points) Total: 230.5 points

230.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK

SportsNet and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ

AZFamily and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

