Huff’s Patriots extend win streak to eight as they defeat Harlan Published 9:44 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Former Harlan High School guard Casey Huff may have the 14th Region’s hottest team at Knott Central with just over two weeks left in the season.

Huff’s Patriots knocked off his alma mater on Thursday as they extended their win streak to eight with a 57-44 victory in Hindman.

Senior forward Jackson Reade and junior forward Chance Amburgey each scored 18 points to lead the 17-8 Patriots.

Harlan was led by freshman guard Jaxson Perry with 11 points. Junior guard Dylan Cox added nine points.

The 4-19 Dragons return to action Friday at home against Lee, Va.

———

Knott Central edged the Dragons 48-44 in junior varsity action as Jason Amburgey scored 15 to lead the Patriots. Aiden Cornett and Peyson Dials added 13 and 10 points, respectively. Cash Williams chipped in with four. Cole Watts and Ethan Mullins added three each.

Eli Noe scored 14 and Dillon Madden contributed 11 for the 1-8 Dragons. Braxton Rowe tossed In eight. Cruz Galloway added six. Gibson Wilder chipped in with five.

———

Knott Central (58) — Talon Osborne 7, Drake Slone 4, Jadon Hall 6, Chance Amburgey 18, Connor Napier 4, Braxton Reade 18.

Harlan (44) —Jaxson Perry 11, Izack Saylor 6, Ethan Huff 5, Dylan Cox 9, Kobe Noe 6, Eli Noe 7.

Harlan 22 11 14 10 — 57

Knott Central 13 14 13 4 — 44