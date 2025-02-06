How to Watch UConn vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 6 Published 6:45 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

The UConn Huskies (21-2) will attempt to build on an 11-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (16-5) on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it will air on ESPN.

UConn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 6:30 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN

UConn 2024-25 Stats

UConn ranks 11th-best in college basketball by allowing only 26.1 rebounds per game. It ranks 153rd in college basketball by averaging 32.7 boards per contest.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 40th in college basketball in assists at 16.3 per game.

UConn ranks top-25 this year in turnovers, ranking third-best in college basketball with 10.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 93rd with 17.3 forced turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-point makes (11.0 per game), and they rank No. 97 in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

UConn ranks 262nd in the nation with 6.7 threes allowed per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 203rd with a 31.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 57% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 43% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.5% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.5% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are second-best in college basketball on offense (91.1 points scored per game) and ranked 295th on defense (69.5 points conceded).

Tennessee is the 13th-best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (38.3) and is ranked 144th in rebounds allowed (30.8).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 40th in college basketball in assists at 16.3 per game.

Tennessee is 79th in the nation in turnovers per game (13.9) and 10th-best in turnovers forced (22.1).

The Volunteers are the best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (11.0 per game) and 97th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 27.4% from beyond the arc, Tennessee is 40th and 36th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Volunteers take 43% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 32.5% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 57% of their shots, with 67.5% of their makes coming from there.

UConn’s Top Players

Huskies Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paige Bueckers 21 19.0 4.2 4.2 2.0 0.5 1.9 Sarah Strong 23 17.0 7.8 3.6 2.3 1.3 1.7 Azzi Fudd 17 11.3 1.9 1.8 0.8 0.4 2.0 Ashlynn Shade 23 8.3 2.6 1.6 1.7 0.2 1.6 Kaitlyn Chen 23 6.7 1.8 3.7 1.0 0.0 0.7

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 21 17.9 5.9 3.2 3.3 0.9 1.1 Ruby Whitehorn 21 13.0 4.5 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 19 12.1 2.8 1.6 1.1 0.2 2.6 Lazaria Spearman 21 11.0 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.7 Samara Spencer 21 10.8 3.8 5.2 1.3 0.1 2.1

UConn’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at Providence at 12:00 PM ET

February 12 vs. St. John’s at 7:30 PM ET

February 16 at South Carolina at 1:00 PM ET

February 19 at Seton Hall at 7:00 PM ET

February 22 at Butler at 4:30 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

February 23 at Florida at 1:00 PM ET

