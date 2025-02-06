How to Watch the NBA Today, February 7

Published 11:31 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder hit the hardwood in one of seven compelling games on the NBA schedule today.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Spectrum Center
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena
  • Location: Washington, District of Columbia
  • TV Channel: MNMT and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: State Farm Arena
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Paycom Center
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV Channel: AZFamily and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

