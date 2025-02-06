How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: