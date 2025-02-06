How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 6

SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 6

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 6

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 6

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, February 6

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, February 5

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5

Print Article

SportsPlus