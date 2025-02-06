How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6
Published 12:59 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
SEC squads are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in eight games, including the UConn Huskies taking on the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s SEC Games
No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
