How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 7 Published 12:50 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

Friday’s NHL schedule features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Friday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 24 times this season.

So far this season, 31 games Chicago has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The total for this game (5.5) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.6) and the Blackhawks (2.58).

This game’s over/under is 1.2 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -196

The Predators have won 42.4% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-19).

Nashville is 4-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -196 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).

The Predators have a 66.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +162

In 50 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Chicago has achieved the upset 15 times.

The Blackhawks have 11 victories in games with moneyline odds of +162 or longer (in 29 chances).

Chicago’s implied probability to win is 38.2% based on its moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Chicago 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 51 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10%.

With 16 goals and 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 40 points (0.8 per game).

With 36 points through 48 games (nine goals and 27 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offense this season.

Across 40 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-22-6. During those games, he’s allowed 110 goals while recording 993 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Connor Bedard has totaled 15 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 31 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.4 shots per game and shooting 11.9%. That makes him among the leaders for Chicago with 46 total points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen is crucial for Chicago’s offense with 36 total points (0.7 per game), including 11 goals and 25 assists through 53 games.

Chicago’s Ryan Donato has 32 points, courtesy of 16 goals (second on team) and 16 assists (fourth).

Petr Mrazek has an .895 save percentage (49th in the league), with 798 total saves, while allowing 94 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 9-18-2 record between the posts for Chicago this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators L 5-2 Home -135 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away -196 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home – 2/23/2025 Devils – Home –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/30/2025 Hurricanes L 3-2 Away +336 2/1/2025 Panthers L 5-1 Away +340 2/5/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +237 2/7/2025 Predators – Home +162 2/8/2025 Blues – Away – 2/22/2025 Blue Jackets – Away – 2/23/2025 Maple Leafs – Home –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

