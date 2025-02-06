How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 7
Published 12:50 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025
Friday’s NHL schedule features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to build a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Friday’s over/under of 5.5 goals 24 times this season.
- So far this season, 31 games Chicago has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- The total for this game (5.5) is 0.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.6) and the Blackhawks (2.58).
- This game’s over/under is 1.2 less than the 6.7 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -196
- The Predators have won 42.4% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (14-19).
- Nashville is 4-1 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -196 or shorter (80.0% win percentage).
- The Predators have a 66.2% chance (based on the moneyline’s implied probability) to win this contest.
Blackhawks Moneyline: +162
- In 50 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Chicago has achieved the upset 15 times.
- The Blackhawks have 11 victories in games with moneyline odds of +162 or longer (in 29 chances).
- Chicago’s implied probability to win is 38.2% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Chicago 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 51 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 10%.
- With 16 goals and 24 assists, Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Nashville with his 40 points (0.8 per game).
- With 36 points through 48 games (nine goals and 27 assists), Roman Josi has been an important part of Nashville’s offense this season.
- Across 40 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-22-6. During those games, he’s allowed 110 goals while recording 993 saves.
Blackhawks Points Leaders
- Connor Bedard has totaled 15 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 31 assists (0.6 per game), taking 2.4 shots per game and shooting 11.9%. That makes him among the leaders for Chicago with 46 total points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen is crucial for Chicago’s offense with 36 total points (0.7 per game), including 11 goals and 25 assists through 53 games.
- Chicago’s Ryan Donato has 32 points, courtesy of 16 goals (second on team) and 16 assists (fourth).
- Petr Mrazek has an .895 save percentage (49th in the league), with 798 total saves, while allowing 94 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has put together a 9-18-2 record between the posts for Chicago this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|L 4-3
|Away
|-125
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|L 3-0
|Away
|-120
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|L 5-2
|Home
|-135
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|-196
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
|2/23/2025
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
Blackhawks’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/30/2025
|Hurricanes
|L 3-2
|Away
|+336
|2/1/2025
|Panthers
|L 5-1
|Away
|+340
|2/5/2025
|Oilers
|L 4-3
|Home
|+237
|2/7/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+162
|2/8/2025
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|2/22/2025
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/23/2025
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info
- Date: Friday, February 7, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
