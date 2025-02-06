Harlan ARH to cease labor and delivery services Published 11:47 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

Harlan ARH Hospital has announced that it will no longer provide labor and delivery services at the hospital, effective Friday, Feb. 28.

According to a press release from ARH, this decision was made following careful consideration and is the result of a steady and significant decline in demand for labor and delivery services at Harlan ARH over the past several years.

“While the hospital will close its labor and delivery unit at the end of the month, the OB Department at the ARH Daniel Boone Clinic will remain open through April 30 with physicians Mimi Boggs, MD, and Osama Amro, MD, providing care and assisting patients with determining a new location for delivery and if necessary, a new provider to continue their care,” states the release.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley used his social media outlet to address the matter.

“While I greatly appreciate the healthcare services that ARH provides in our community as a citizen, county official, and patient, plus the hundreds of jobs the company provides for the citizens of Harlan County,” Mosley said. “I am incredibly saddened, disappointed, and frankly infuriated by the corporate decision to close the labor and delivery department at Harlan ARH at the end of February, as well as end OB services at the Daniel Boone Clinic in April, as publicly announced Tuesday.”

Mosley expressed frustration due to the change.

“Over the past two days, I have shared my vehement frustration regarding this decision with corporate leaders of ARH and expressed my deep concerns for expecting mothers and women in general,” Mosley said. “These citizens will be adversely impacted as a result of these closures. I have asked that the decision be reconsidered and that the community be given the opportunity to express its concerns. I also have reached out to Senator Scott Madon, Representative Mitch Whitaker, and Representative Adam Bowling concerning this decision as well as several members of the local advisory council of Harlan ARH.”

At this time, no other services at Harlan ARH Hospital are impacted.

“This was not an easy decision,” said Joe Horton, Harlan ARH Hospital CEO. “For decades, Harlan ARH has had the honor of being part of some of the most special moments in the lives of our community members. However, with fewer families choosing to deliver at our hospital, it has become necessary to reallocate resources to better serve the evolving needs of our patients.

Horton also addressed Harlan ARH Hospital staff affected by the change in services.

“We are also firmly committed to supporting employees directly impacted by this transition,” Horton said. “The hospital will work closely with affected team members to explore similar positions available at nearby ARH locations or other open positions here at Harlan ARH.”

Mosley mentioned the obstacles caused by the decision that will be faced by pregnant women and their families in Harlan County.

“My heart goes out to those who are affected by the loss of these services, including those who provide this important care at Harlan ARH who are faced with transitioning to other departments or even other facilities as a result of this decision,” Mosley stated. “You all did not deserve this, and it is not your fault. I can’t imagine the anxiety this has created for pregnant women that are currently receiving care through Harlan ARH and now will be faced with possibly transitioning to another county and another facility for that care. All of you are on my heart, mind, and in my prayers.”

According to Horton, no other services at Harlan ARH will be impacted and birthing services will still be available at nearby ARH hospitals.

“Expectant mothers are encouraged to continue receiving prenatal care with the provider of their choice to ensure a healthy pregnancy and to plan deliveries at other nearby hospitals. Harlan ARH has partnered with nearby ARH birthing hospitals in Whitesburg and Middlesboro to provide a smooth transition of care. Both hospitals are well-regarded for their high-quality care and offer a safe, welcoming environment for childbirth,” Horton said.

Horton added that despite the closure of the hospital’s birthing department, the Harlan ARH Emergency Department (ED) remains fully operational and ready to handle any obstetrical emergencies that may arise. The ED team is equipped and prepared to provide urgent care, stabilization and transfer for conditions such as rapid labor and delivery, severe pain, or heavy bleeding during pregnancy.

“We want to thank the families in our community for trusting us with the birth of their children over the years,” Horton said. “It has been a privilege to share in these momentous occasions, and we remain committed to providing exceptional healthcare services to meet the community’s other critical needs.”

Mosley stated he is exploring different avenues to address the situation.

“At this time, I am considering an array of possibilities, having conversations with local and state officials, and will determine next steps in the days to come depending on how conversations ensue,” Mosley said. “Prioritizing public safety and the health and welfare of our county will always be my top priority. I expect and demand to have partners in the nonprofit healthcare community that share that same priority. I will reserve further comment until after I’ve had the opportunity to meet in person with ARH decision makers.”.

For assistance in coordinating referrals, patients should contact Harlan ARH at 606-573-8201. Patients wishing to transition care outside the ARH system can request their medical records by completing an authorization form, which is available at the hospital by request.