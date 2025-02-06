February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Thursday, February 6, 2025
Thursday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about Thursday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch February 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues
|8 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames
|9 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
