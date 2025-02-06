February 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New Jersey Devils.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know about Thursday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: