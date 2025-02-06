Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 7 Published 10:17 pm Thursday, February 6, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-28) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (27-22) on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Friday, February 7, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSWI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bucks 116 – Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.3)

Bucks (-1.3) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

The Bucks have covered less often than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 22-27-0, as opposed to the 23-28-0 record of the Hawks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 48% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (52.6%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 60.8% of the time this season (31 out of 51). That’s more often than Milwaukee and its opponents have (25 out of 49).

The Bucks have a .658 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-13) this season, higher than the .455 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (15-18).

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bucks are posting 114.2 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are allowing 112.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (14th-ranked).

Milwaukee ranks 19th in the NBA with 43.9 rebounds per game, but it is allowing 45.7 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Bucks are averaging 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Milwaukee, who ranks 10th in the league with 13 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

With a 38.7% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are second-best in the NBA. They rank sixth in the league by sinking 14.3 three-pointers per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are ninth in the NBA offensively (116.1 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.2 points conceded).

Atlanta is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (45) and 21st in rebounds allowed (44.8).

This season the Hawks are third-best in the league in assists at 29.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is third-worst in the league in committing them (15.3 per game). However it is second-best in forcing them (16 per game).

The Hawks make 12.9 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 16th and 24th, respectively, in the league.

id: