Waylon Allen announces retirement as Middlesboro superintendent Published 8:02 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

After 31 years in education, Superintendent Waylon Allen officially said goodbye to the Middlesboro Independent School District on January 31, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, leadership, and commitment to student success. Allen has served the district in various leadership roles since 2005, bringing a deep commitment to student success, school improvement, and community engagement.

Allen began his career in education in Harlan County in 1994 as a teacher and football coach. He then moved into administration as an assistant principal at James A. Cawood High School before joining Middlesboro Independent Schools in 2005. Over the years, he has served as assistant principal at Middlesboro High School, Director of Pupil Personnel, Director of Transportation, Assistant Superintendent, and ultimately, Superintendent.

“It has been my honor to serve the community of Middlesboro and to work alongside so many dedicated educators, staff, and families,” said Allen. “Together, we have made significant progress in providing students with high-quality learning environments and opportunities that will positively impact their futures.”

One of the highlights of Allen’s 8 year tenure as Superintendent has been completing nearly $8 million in construction and renovation projects without raising taxes. His leadership has brought numerous improvements to the district, including:

Academic Initiatives & Technology Investments: K-12 curriculum alignment, Middlesboro U, Verizon Innovative Learning Lab Award, Project Lead the Way implemented at all schools, and the purchase of $400,000 in high-quality instructional resources for reading, math, science, and social studies.

School Safety & Security Enhancements: School Resource Officers (SROs) stationed at each school, updates to SRO vehicles.

Facility Upgrades: Football field renovation, exterior facility improvements, indoor sports complex, HVAC upgrades, science labs, sensory room, MES playgrounds, and MHS kitchen upgrades.

COVID-19 Response & Virtual Learning Advancements: New Chromebooks and hotspots for students, establishment of a Virtual Learning Academy.

Innovative Programs & Student Support Services: Jacket Exchange, MMS projected STEM certification in 2025.

Allen’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping the district’s growth and success, and his impact will be felt for years to come. “I am proud of what we have accomplished together and grateful for the opportunity to have served this district,” Allen said. “I look forward to seeing Middlesboro Independent Schools continue to thrive in the years ahead.”

The Middlesboro Independent Board of Education will announce plans for the search of the next superintendent in the coming weeks. Dr. Jamie Johnson will serve as interim superintendent beginning February 1.