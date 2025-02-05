NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 6
Published 10:31 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers is one of many compelling options on today’s NBA schedule.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 6
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 8.9 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Timberwolves -1.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 9.9 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT2 and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -1.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
