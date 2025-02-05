How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, February 6 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Top-25 teams will be in action in 12 games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the UConn Huskies squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 5 UConn Huskies at No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 22 Florida State Seminoles at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7 p.m. ET

No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Clemson Tigers at No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners at Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 6 LSU Tigers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 21 California Golden Bears at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stanford Cardinal at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Maryland Terrapins at Oregon Ducks

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: