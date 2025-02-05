How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The Missouri Tigers versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

