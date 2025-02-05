How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, February 5
Published 12:54 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The Missouri Tigers versus the Tennessee Volunteers is one of five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that features a ranked team on the court.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Oregon Ducks at No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at No. 17 Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: