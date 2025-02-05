How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5 Published 7:41 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are welcoming in the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Thompson-Boling Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream:

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Tennessee has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 46th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 194th.

The 74.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 5.9 more points than the Tigers allow (68.6).

Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.1%).

This season, Missouri has a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.

The Tigers score 24.8 more points per game (83.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (58.6).

Missouri is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.

The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing on the road (65.2).

When playing at home, Tennessee is sinking 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to on the road (31.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

At home, Missouri averages 87.1 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.

At home, the Tigers allow 65.9 points per game. Away, they allow 74.2.

Beyond the arc, Missouri knocks down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center 2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/21/2025 @ Texas L 61-53 Moody Center 1/25/2025 Ole Miss W 83-75 Mizzou Arena 2/1/2025 @ Mississippi State W 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum 2/5/2025 @ Tennessee Mizzou Arena 2/8/2025 Texas A&M Mizzou Arena 2/12/2025 Oklahoma – Mizzou Arena

