How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5
Published 7:41 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are welcoming in the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Thompson-Boling Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Tennessee has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 46th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 194th.
- The 74.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 5.9 more points than the Tigers allow (68.6).
- Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Missouri live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.1%).
- This season, Missouri has a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
- The Tigers score 24.8 more points per game (83.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (58.6).
- Missouri is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
- The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing on the road (65.2).
- When playing at home, Tennessee is sinking 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to on the road (31.9%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Missouri averages 87.1 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.
- At home, the Tigers allow 65.9 points per game. Away, they allow 74.2.
- Beyond the arc, Missouri knocks down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|W 64-44
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Rupp Arena
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|@ Texas
|L 61-53
|Moody Center
|1/25/2025
|Ole Miss
|W 83-75
|Mizzou Arena
|2/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|W 88-61
|Humphrey Coliseum
|2/5/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|Texas A&M
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Mizzou Arena
|2/12/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
|Mizzou Arena
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.