How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream – February 5

Published 7:41 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

By Data Skrive

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) are welcoming in the No. 15 Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) for a contest between SEC rivals at Thompson-Boling Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Tennessee has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 46th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 194th.
  • The 74.5 points per game the Volunteers average are 5.9 more points than the Tigers allow (68.6).
  • Tennessee is 13-2 when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers’ 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.5 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have given up to their opponents (36.1%).
  • This season, Missouri has a 17-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 194th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 42nd.
  • The Tigers score 24.8 more points per game (83.4) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (58.6).
  • Missouri is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 74.5 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee is posting 79.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 64.3 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers are allowing 56.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.9 fewer points than they’re allowing on the road (65.2).
  • When playing at home, Tennessee is sinking 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (32.1%) compared to on the road (31.9%).

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Missouri averages 87.1 points per game. Away, it averages 73.4.
  • At home, the Tigers allow 65.9 points per game. Away, they allow 74.2.
  • Beyond the arc, Missouri knocks down fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (39.9%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida W 64-44 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/21/2025 @ Texas L 61-53 Moody Center
1/25/2025 Ole Miss W 83-75 Mizzou Arena
2/1/2025 @ Mississippi State W 88-61 Humphrey Coliseum
2/5/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 Texas A&M Mizzou Arena
2/12/2025 Oklahoma Mizzou Arena

