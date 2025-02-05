February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Wednesday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings.
Information on live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL play is available for you.
How to Watch February 5 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Montreal Canadiens @ Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
