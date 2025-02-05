February 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday’s NHL slate features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Los Angeles Kings.

Information on live coverage of Wednesday’s NHL play is available for you.

How to Watch February 5 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Edmonton Oilers @ Chicago Blackhawks 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Montreal Canadiens @ Los Angeles Kings 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

