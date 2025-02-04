Trojans win first 5-6 county title Published 10:09 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

James A. Cawood Elementary School and its basketball program made history with the first county championship in the fifth- and sixth-grade division with a 54-46 win Saturday over Wallins at Harlan County High School.

A high school from 1966 to 2008, James A. Cawood became a K-8 facility to replace Hall Elementary School when Harlan County High School opened. The Trojans had previously won a county championship in the seventh- and eighth-grade division but not in the lower level.

Tucker Daniels led the Trojans in the championship game with 23 points. Seth Johnson tossed in 14 points.

Fifth-grade guard Sam Carmical led the Devils with 26 points. Leland Cope added 13.

“I’m proud of this team. They’ve worked hard all season long to get here, and to make it the first fifth- and sixth-grade championship in JACES history makes it even more special,” said James A. Cawood coach Chris Southerland. “Wallins played a great game and gave us a run. Our boys came out hot in the first half and played some great defense. We knew coming into this game that it wasn’t going to be easy, and they all stepped up and played like a team. I couldn’t have asked for more.

James A. Cawood (54) — Logan Mills 7, Brylee Southerland 2, Tucker Daniels 23, Seth Johnson 14, Brantley Burkhart 8.

Wallins (46) — Leland Cope 13, Sam Carmical 26, Maddox Landa 2, Maddox Helton 5.