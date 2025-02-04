Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 4
Published 1:28 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule in 10 games, including the Marquette Golden Eagles squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep scrolling.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Marquette 71
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.4 points
- Pick ATS: St. John’s (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 80, Vanderbilt 70
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 10 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Iowa 75
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 5.9 points
- Pick ATS: Iowa (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Kentucky 76
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.9 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 81, Oklahoma State 59
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 22.1 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+22.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Indiana 71
- Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 9.8 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Oklahoma 69
- Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.6 points
- Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Baylor 71
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 5.5 points
- Pick ATS: Baylor (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCLA Bruins vs. No. 9 Michigan State Spartans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 73, UCLA 72
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 0.3 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan State (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
BYU Cougars vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: BYU 76, Arizona 75
- Projected Favorite: BYU by 0.4 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11 p.m. ET
- Location: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
