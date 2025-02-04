Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, February 4 Published 1:28 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Ranked squads are on the Tuesday college basketball schedule in 10 games, including the Marquette Golden Eagles squaring off against the St. John’s Red Storm. Wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep scrolling.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 12 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 11 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 74, Marquette 71

St. John’s 74, Marquette 71 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 3.4 points

St. John’s by 3.4 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Florida Gators vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 80, Vanderbilt 70

Florida 80, Vanderbilt 70 Projected Favorite: Florida by 10 points

Florida by 10 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 80, Iowa 75

Purdue 80, Iowa 75 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 5.9 points

Purdue by 5.9 points Pick ATS: Iowa (+7.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 79, Kentucky 76

Ole Miss 79, Kentucky 76 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.9 points

Ole Miss by 2.9 points Pick ATS: Kentucky (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Houston Cougars vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 81, Oklahoma State 59

Houston 81, Oklahoma State 59 Projected Favorite: Houston by 22.1 points

Houston by 22.1 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (+22.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Wisconsin 81, Indiana 71

Wisconsin 81, Indiana 71 Projected Favorite: Wisconsin by 9.8 points

Wisconsin by 9.8 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 1 Auburn Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Auburn 82, Oklahoma 69

Auburn 82, Oklahoma 69 Projected Favorite: Auburn by 13.6 points

Auburn by 13.6 points Pick ATS: Oklahoma (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Neville Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas Tech 77, Baylor 71

Texas Tech 77, Baylor 71 Projected Favorite: Texas Tech by 5.5 points

Texas Tech by 5.5 points Pick ATS: Baylor (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

United Supermarkets Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 9 Michigan State Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan State 73, UCLA 72

Michigan State 73, UCLA 72 Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 0.3 points

Michigan State by 0.3 points Pick ATS: Michigan State (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

BYU Cougars vs. No. 20 Arizona Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: BYU 76, Arizona 75

BYU 76, Arizona 75 Projected Favorite: BYU by 0.4 points

BYU by 0.4 points Pick ATS: Arizona (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Marriott Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

