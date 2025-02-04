Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 5 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 116 – Spurs 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Hawks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Spurs have put together a 22-25-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-28-0 mark from the Hawks.

San Antonio (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (12-9) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (57.1%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2024-25, San Antonio does it less often (55.3% of the time) than Atlanta (60%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Spurs are 11-4, a better record than the Hawks have recorded (15-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, the Spurs are putting up 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are giving up 114 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

San Antonio ranks sixth in the NBA with 45.6 boards per contest, but it is allowing 45.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.

The Spurs are delivering 28.9 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2024-25.

San Antonio, who ranks 18th in the league with 14 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Spurs rank 10th in the NBA with 13.9 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (115.9 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119 points conceded per game).

Atlanta collects 45 rebounds per game and concede 44.9 boards, ranking ninth and 22nd, respectively, in the league.

The Hawks are sixth in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2024-25.

Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.2) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

