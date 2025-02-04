Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 5
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 116 – Spurs 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.7
- The Spurs have put together a 22-25-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 22-28-0 mark from the Hawks.
- San Antonio (2-3) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (40%) than Atlanta (12-9) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (57.1%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2024-25, San Antonio does it less often (55.3% of the time) than Atlanta (60%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Spurs are 11-4, a better record than the Hawks have recorded (15-17) as moneyline underdogs.
Spurs Performance Insights
- On offense, the Spurs are putting up 112.5 points per game (16th-ranked in league). They are giving up 114 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).
- San Antonio ranks sixth in the NBA with 45.6 boards per contest, but it is allowing 45.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the league.
- The Spurs are delivering 28.9 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2024-25.
- San Antonio, who ranks 18th in the league with 14 turnovers per game, is forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.
- The Spurs rank 10th in the NBA with 13.9 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with a 35% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Hawks Performance Insights
- Offensively the Hawks are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (115.9 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (119 points conceded per game).
- Atlanta collects 45 rebounds per game and concede 44.9 boards, ranking ninth and 22nd, respectively, in the league.
- The Hawks are sixth in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2024-25.
- Atlanta is 25th in the league in turnovers per game (15.2) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.9). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.
