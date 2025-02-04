Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 5
Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks (23-27) currently includes zero players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5.
The Spurs are coming off of a 128-109 loss to the Grizzlies in their last outing on Monday. In the Spurs’ loss, Victor Wembanyama led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 10 rebounds and five assists).
In their last matchup on Monday, the Hawks claimed a 132-130 victory over the Pistons. In the Hawks’ win, Trae Young led the team with 34 points (adding zero rebounds and nine assists).
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10.0
|5.0
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9.0
|1.2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Day-To-Day
|Personal
|10.0
|2.8
|2.0
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Spurs
|-3.5
|240.5
