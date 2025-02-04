Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 5 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks (23-27) currently includes zero players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 5.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Spurs are coming off of a 128-109 loss to the Grizzlies in their last outing on Monday. In the Spurs’ loss, Victor Wembanyama led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 10 rebounds and five assists).

In their last matchup on Monday, the Hawks claimed a 132-130 victory over the Pistons. In the Hawks’ win, Trae Young led the team with 34 points (adding zero rebounds and nine assists).

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10.0 5.0 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9.0 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Day-To-Day Personal 10.0 2.8 2.0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Spurs -3.5 240.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: