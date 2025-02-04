NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 5
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Miami Heat versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of many solid options on today’s NBA schedule.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 5
Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -4.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 7 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Spurs -5.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Bucks -8.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 4.8 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -1.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 0.5 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -8.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 241.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Nets -1.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 9.7 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Timberwolves -10.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 10.6 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Nuggets -10.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 15.4 points)
- Total: 239.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -6.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 3.7 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 16.4 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Kings -5.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.4 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: