NBA Best Bets: Spurs vs. Hawks Picks for February 5 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) are 3.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.

To find the best bets you can make on Wednesday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

Spurs vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 3.5)

San Antonio has 22 wins in 47 games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has beaten the spread 22 times in 50 games.

The Spurs have an ATS record of 4-5 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 14-10 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (240.5)





The Spurs and their opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in 12 of 47 games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 18 of 50 outings.

The average total in San Antonio’s games this season is 225.3, 15.2 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s contests this season is 234.7, 5.8 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Spurs score the 23rd-most points in the league this season, while the Hawks’ offense racks up the seventh-most.

The Spurs are the NBA’s seventh-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 28th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (+135)

This season, the Spurs have won 11 out of the 15 games, or 73.3%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been victorious in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 6-1 when it’s favored by -160 or more by bookmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

The Spurs have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

