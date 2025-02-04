How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5 Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on February 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Spurs Stats Insights

This season, the Spurs have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.

San Antonio has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.

The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.

The Spurs record 112.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.

San Antonio has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 119 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.

Atlanta is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Spurs are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks put up only 1.9 more points per game (115.9) than the Spurs allow (114).

Atlanta is 19-12 when it scores more than 114 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs are scoring 114.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 more points than they’re averaging in road games (109.9).

In home games, San Antonio is giving up 2.8 more points per game (115.3) than in away games (112.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Spurs have fared worse at home this year, sinking 13.9 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14 per game and a 35.3% percentage away from home.

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks score 116.6 points per game, 1.2 more than on the road (115.4). Defensively they concede 119.1 points per game at home, 0.2 more than away (118.9).

At home Atlanta is conceding 119.1 points per game, 0.2 more than it is away (118.9).

The Hawks collect 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.7) than on the road (29.2).

Spurs Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Charles Bassey Out Knee Chris Paul Questionable Finger

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Clint Capela Out Back Cody Zeller Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal

id: