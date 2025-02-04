How to Watch the Spurs vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 5
Published 8:56 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (23-27) will attempt to end a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the San Antonio Spurs (21-26) on February 5, 2025 at State Farm Arena.
Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Spurs Stats Insights
- This season, the Spurs have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have made.
- San Antonio has a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.
- The Spurs are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank ninth.
- The Spurs record 112.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 119 the Hawks give up.
- San Antonio has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 119 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Spurs have averaged.
- Atlanta is 18-9 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The Hawks put up only 1.9 more points per game (115.9) than the Spurs allow (114).
- Atlanta is 19-12 when it scores more than 114 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- The Spurs are scoring 114.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.7 more points than they’re averaging in road games (109.9).
- In home games, San Antonio is giving up 2.8 more points per game (115.3) than in away games (112.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Spurs have fared worse at home this year, sinking 13.9 treys per game with a 34.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14 per game and a 35.3% percentage away from home.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks score 116.6 points per game, 1.2 more than on the road (115.4). Defensively they concede 119.1 points per game at home, 0.2 more than away (118.9).
- At home Atlanta is conceding 119.1 points per game, 0.2 more than it is away (118.9).
- The Hawks collect 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (28.7) than on the road (29.2).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Paul
|Questionable
|Finger
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal