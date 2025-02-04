How to Watch the NBA Today, February 5 Published 11:31 pm Tuesday, February 4, 2025

There are 11 games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Phoenix Suns versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Info on how to watch today’s NBA play is available for you.

Watch the NBA Today – February 5

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSOH

FDSDET and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSWI

FDSSE and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

NBCS-PH and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSE

SportsNet and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: CHSN and FDSN

CHSN and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and Gulf Coast Sports

ALT and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

NBCS-BA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily

ESPN, FDSOK, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSFL

NBCS-CA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

