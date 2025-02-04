February 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL schedule on Tuesday, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Winnipeg Jets take the ice at Canada Life Centre.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Tuesday are here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch February 4 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Utah Hockey Club 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Vancouver Canucks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: