College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, February 4 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, February 4, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on Tuesday in SEC hoops, including a Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Auburn Tigers. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Vanderbilt +12 vs. Florida

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 10 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -12

Florida -12 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Kentucky +4.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels

Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 2.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -4.5

Ole Miss -4.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +17 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -17

Auburn -17 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Date: February 4

February 4 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

