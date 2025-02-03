Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025

For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 48 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

