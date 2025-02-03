Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025

For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Roman Josi a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 47 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Senators this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.

He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 139 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 23:06 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 25:02 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 23:30 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 27:31 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 25:31 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

