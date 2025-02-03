Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025

On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 13 of 51 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

