Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?
Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025
On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Ottawa Senators. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Senators?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 13 of 51 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 139 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-0
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
Predators vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.