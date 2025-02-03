Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?

Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In 15 of 51 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 139 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0
1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3
1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1
1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2
1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5
1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5
1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2
1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO
1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3
1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

