Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3? Published 12:52 am Monday, February 3, 2025

When the Nashville Predators square off against the Ottawa Senators on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Senators?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In 15 of 51 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken four shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has six goals, plus 10 assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.7%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 139 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:20 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1

Predators vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: