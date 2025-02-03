Traffic stop in Cumberland leads to drug arrest Published 9:08 am Monday, February 3, 2025

A man and woman are facing charges including drug trafficking after allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop.

Bobby Freeman, 64, of Harlan, and Jessica Russell, 43, of Coeburn, VA., were arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Jan. 25.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies performed a traffic stop due to traffic violations in the Cumberland area. Investigation located suspected methamphetamine. The female passenger was found to have an active warrant out of Virginia for drug trafficking.

Freeman was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), probation violation, failure to produce insurance card, not registration receipt, driving on a DUI suspended license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.

Russell was arrested on a fugitive warrant for drug trafficking. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The Cumberland City Police Department assisted in the arrest.

In other police activity:

Heaven Barnett, 33, was arrested by the HCSO on Jan. 27.

According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Barnett on warrant for drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime. The warrants were the result of an investigation by HCSO detectives. The case is ongoing with more arrests pending.

Barnett was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and engaging in organized crime. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;