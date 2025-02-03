Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:01 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 25 games, and has 32 points in all.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.7%.
  • In 25 of the 51 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 51 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have allowed 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus