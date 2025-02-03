Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators meet on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 48 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 29 points in all.
  • O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
  • Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
48 Games 1
29 Points 0
14 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

