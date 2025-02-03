Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators meet on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 48 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 29 points in all.

O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).

Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

O’Reilly vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 48 Games 1 29 Points 0 14 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: