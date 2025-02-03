Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators meet on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 48 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:49 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 24 games, and has 29 points in all.
- O’Reilly has picked up six goals and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (47 opportunities).
- Through 48 games played this season, he has put up 29 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The team’s +8 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Senators have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|48
|Games
|1
|29
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: