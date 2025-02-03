Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Ottawa Senators. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Senators, we have lots of information to help you below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -24, in 23:41 per game on the ice.
- Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|47
|Games
|1
|35
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
