Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Ottawa Senators. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Senators, we have lots of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -24, in 23:41 per game on the ice.
  • Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
47 Games 1
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus