Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, facing the Ottawa Senators. If you’re considering a wager on Josi against the Senators, we have lots of information to help you below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -24, in 23:41 per game on the ice.

Josi has 35 points overall, having at least one point in 24 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.4%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have conceded 139 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Senators are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 47 Games 1 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: