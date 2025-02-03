Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Monday versus the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 51 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Marchessault has 39 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 28 different games.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).
- Through 51 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Senators Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|51
|Games
|1
|39
|Points
|0
|15
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: