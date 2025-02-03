Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, will be in action Monday versus the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 51 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:16 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

Marchessault has 39 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 28 different games.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 27 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).

Through 51 games played this season, he has put up 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Senators have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 39 Points 0 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

