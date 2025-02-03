How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3

Published 1:58 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 3

Ranked squads are on the Monday college basketball schedule for one game, the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 10 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 NC State Wolfpack

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 3

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live - February 3

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus