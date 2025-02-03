How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3

Published 12:54 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Monday, February 3

There is one game featuring a ranked team on Monday’s college basketball schedule.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Monday, February 3

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, February 3

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3

How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live - February 3

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus